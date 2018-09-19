100 US cities to celebrate Vivekananda speech

Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: The United States Hindu Alliance (USHA), a national Hindu advocacy organization, has announced a one year 100 city celebration of the 125th anniversary of the historic speech by Swami Vivekananda on September 11, 1893 at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

The launch event in Chicago took place on September 11 at the Hindu Temple of Greater Chicago. Among the eminent personalities who addressed the audience included four senior leaders of the Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha, the apex body of all the Heads of Hindu monastic orders (Sanyasi Paramparas) of India, representing more than 1.7 million Hindu monks.

Swami Paramatmananda Saraswati, General Secretary of the Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha, Swami Vishweshwarananda Giriji Maharaj, Madhavapriya Das Swamiji and Acharya Krishnamaniji Maharaj addressed the audience. In addition, Swami Vigyananandaji, Chairman of World Hindu Foundation, Indian Consul General Ms Neeta Bhushan, Rajiv Malhotra, author and founder of Infinity Foundation, Swami Sharananandaji of Chinmaya Mission and Gokul Kunnath, President of USHA spoke at the event.

Chicago Address 125 is a year-long celebration organized by the United States Hindu Alliance, in partnership with Hindu temples and associations nationwide to promote the message of Swami Vivekananda. USHA has also decided to strengthen the interfaith movement by promoting the vision inherent in the Chicago address. To achieve this goal, USHA has developed five themes that will celebrate Swami Vivekananda’s message to the world.

The five themes are “Inner peace leads to world peace”, “Dialogue leads to reconciliation”, “Mutual respect leads to religious harmony”, “United action leads to preservation of the planet” and “Freedom leads to diversity”.

The parliament was a landmark event in the history of religions. More than 7,000 religious leaders representing various religions, faiths and Dharma traditions from all over the world took part in the event, including the young Swami Vivekananda from India who represented Hindu Dharma. By virtue of his message, that advanced ideas of tolerance, acceptance, harmony and co-existence, he became an instant celebrity within and outside the parliament.

According to the Smithsonian Institute, he is one of the 25 most influential leaders who have ever visited the United States.

