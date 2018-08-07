11th India Art Fair from Jan’19

NEW DELHI: The 11th edition of the India Art Fair will begin on January 31 next year, the organizers have announced. The director of the four-day annual art fair, which is best known for its strong representation of leading Indian galleries alongside selected exhibitors from across the world, will be Jagdip Jagpal, the organizers said on the website of the event.

Jagpal took over the reins from fair’s co-owner and founding director Neha Kirpal last year. “Taking place annually in the capital city of New Delhi, India Art Fair reflects the fast-developing arts scene in the country, while offering curate insights into the cultural landscapes of neighboring states,” the website stated.

The fair also opened up applications from galleries and institutions for the upcoming edition. The event, in the past, has promoted cultural discourse through a wide ranging line-up of large-scale installations, conversations, screenings, performances and live events to engage a diverse audience as well as cover a wide spectrum of artistic practices.

And, over the years, their public program has evolved to feature artists, speakers and consultants from some of the world’s leading art organizations. The fair will come to a close February 3. PTI

