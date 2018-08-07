Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

11th India Art Fair from Jan’19

11th India Art Fair from Jan’19
August 07
16:36 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The 11th edition of the India Art Fair will begin on January 31 next year, the organizers have announced. The director of the four-day annual art fair, which is best known for its strong representation of leading Indian galleries alongside selected exhibitors from across the world, will be Jagdip Jagpal, the organizers said on the website of the event.
Jagpal took over the reins from fair’s co-owner and founding director Neha Kirpal last year. “Taking place annually in the capital city of New Delhi, India Art Fair reflects the fast-developing arts scene in the country, while offering curate insights into the cultural landscapes of neighboring states,” the website stated.
The fair also opened up applications from galleries and institutions for the upcoming edition. The event, in the past, has promoted cultural discourse through a wide ranging line-up of large-scale installations, conversations, screenings, performances and live events to engage a diverse audience as well as cover a wide spectrum of artistic practices.
And, over the years, their public program has evolved to feature artists, speakers and consultants from some of the world’s leading art organizations. The fair will come to a close February 3. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
 Breaking News
  • 15-year-old Indian American graduates as engineer WASHINGTON: A 15-year-old Indian-American child prodigy has reached a milestone in his academic journey and is all set to start his doctorate after completing his graduation in biomedical engineering, according...
  • ‘My turban really saved me’ NEW YORK: “My turban really saved me”, says a 50-year-old Sikh man who was ambushed, beaten up multiple times by two white men who yelled racial slurs at him in...
  • US attorney sentenced for marriage fraud NEW YORK: A US attorney has been sentenced to six months in jail for unlawfully facilitating a marriage between his female Pakistani assistant and an Indian-origin naturalized American citizen so...
  • 11th India Art Fair from Jan’19 NEW DELHI: The 11th edition of the India Art Fair will begin on January 31 next year, the organizers have announced. The director of the four-day annual art fair, which...
  • Indian banks report 70,000 crore loss till March’18 NEW DELHI: Indian banks reported a total loss of about Rs 70,000 crore due to frauds during the last three fiscals up to March 2018, the Rajya Sabha was informed....
  • RS and Parliament approves constitutional status to NCBC NEW DELHI: A key bill to provide constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has secured Parliament’s approval with the Rajya Sabha passing the measure that will...
  • Rahul accused BJP of spreading social divisiveness NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has alleged that corruption, economic failure, incompetence and spread of social divisiveness have peaked under the Narendra Modi government and asked party MPs to...
  • Trump warns countries doing business with Iran WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that sanctions reimposed on Iran were the “most biting ever” as he warned other countries from doing business with Iran. “The Iran sanctions...
  • China records first current account deficit in 20 years BEIJING: Amid the trade war with the US, China has reported a current account deficit of USD 28.3 billion in the first half of this year, which is the first...
  • Honey Singh recreates A R Rahman’s ‘Urvashi’ MUMBAI: Music maestro A R Rahman’s chartbuster “Urvashi”, from Prabhudheva-Nagma-starrer 1994 Tamil film “Kadhalan”, has been recreated by Yo Yo Honey Singh. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will feature in...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.