12 Indians chosen by NBA for sports camp in China

Nagpur: The NBA or National Basketball Association selected 12 Indian basketball champs for their elite training camp in Hangzhou, China. The camp took place from June 18 to June 21.

The lucky hoopsters, who got the chance to travel to Hangzhou, are Robin Banerjee, Vivek Chauhan, Jagshaanbir Jhawar, Sejin Mathew, Shanmugam Murugan, Riyanshu Negi, Suraj Pathak, Preshit Pawar, Prashant Rawat, Parth Sunil Kumar Sharma, Princepal Singh and Manoj Singh Sisodiya. They were chosen out of 21 resident players of NBA’s maiden academy in India.

“Competitions and playing in a competitive environment are a critical element in the development of young athletes. These trips to China and Australia will not only challenge the athletes of NBA Academy India competitively, but also provide them vital international exposure, contributing to their all-round growth as individuals”, Yannick Colaco, the NBA India’s managing director stated.

Apart from that, NBA China’s CEO, David Shoemaker said, “We are grateful for the continued support of the Chinese Basketball Association and Nike to provide these elite young players with the opportunity to learn from some of the world’s best players and coaches. We are once again looking forward to a great camp that will help these young players reach their full potential and positively impact the local community.” –News Source

