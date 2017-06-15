12-year-old helps deliver baby brother in the US

Mississippi: A 12 year old daredevil girl helped her mother deliver her baby brother at a Mississippi hospital. Jacee Dellapena delivered the 7 pound baby, Cayson Carraway on Tuesday, although that wasn’t the plan at all.

Her mother, Dede wasn’t sure about it, but permitted her daughter to participate in the process when the doctor asked her. The young girl was seen crying as she thought that she was too young to see a child being born.

However, the doctor let her pull her baby brother out, which turned out to be the best moment of her life. -AP

Comments

comments