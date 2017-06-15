Please set up your API key!

India Post

12-year-old helps deliver baby brother in the US

June 15
09:34 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Mississippi: A 12 year old daredevil girl helped her mother deliver her baby brother at a Mississippi hospital. Jacee Dellapena delivered the 7 pound baby, Cayson Carraway on Tuesday, although that wasn’t the plan at all.

Her mother, Dede wasn’t sure about it, but permitted her daughter to participate in the process when the doctor asked her. The young girl was seen crying as she thought that she was too young to see a child being born.

However, the doctor let her pull her baby brother out, which turned out to be the best moment of her life. -AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.