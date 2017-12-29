1,200 offers at the end of phase-I placement at IIT Kharagpur

KHARAGPUR(WB): The placement session 2017-18 at IIT Kharagpur reached a remarkable milestone with offers made to 1,200 students of the institute at the end of its phase-I.

This session started with 2,054 students enrolled for the placement process, which was the maximum at any individual IIT, said Prof Debasis Deb, Chairman, Career Development Centre (CDC), IIT Kharagpur.

“This is due to the wide variety of disciplines that are offered by IIT Kharagpur. The 1,200 offers were received from 200 companies that visited during the phase-I of the placement,” Prof Deb said.

This year saw a new trend with PSUs started visiting the campus during the month of November, which is much before the beginning of actual placement session, he said.

The placements for undergraduates (UG) has touched the 75 per cent mark, which was an increase by 12 per cent, while the placements for postgraduate (PG) was at 38 per cent, a rise by 14 per cent, compared to last year. B Arch also recorded a huge jump of 20 per cent this year, he added.

This became possible with various measures taken to promote placements in general and in particular for PG students, he said.

The Career Development Centre (CDC) has initiated a placement drive this year for PhDs graduating or graduated within 2 months of the placement process and this yielded a fruitful outcome with 26 PhDs getting placed across reputed Teaching and Research institutions, he added.-PTI

Comments

comments