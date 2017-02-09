15 extradition requests pending with UK: Govt

NEW DELHI: There are 15 extradition requests pending with the UK government which are at various stages of execution, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh, in written reply to a question, also noted that during the British Prime Minister’s visit nearly three months ago, she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed that fugitives and criminals should not be allowed to escape the law.

“As of February 4, 2017, there are 15 extradition requests pending with the UK government which are at various stages of execution,” the minister said.

The two leaders had also expressed their strong commitment to facilitate outstanding extradition requests from both sides, he added.–PTI