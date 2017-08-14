16 years later, 9/11 victim identified

Another victim of the dreadful 9/11 terror attack has been identified, nearly 16 years later, according to the medical examiners. The man who lost his life during the incident, is known to be the first one to be identified since March 2015.

Apparently, a new DNA technology helped in identifying the man, as the previous test were unable to do so.

While 1641 of the victims were identified after horrific crash, 40% of them still remain unidentified. –News Source

