18-storey Kalpataru Sparkle by GA design

MUMBAI: Located near the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, the 18-storeyed towers of Kalpataru Sparkle by GA design are a distinct landmark.

Utilizing a modernist approach to design, this housing redevelopment project explores a harmonious amalgamation of different spatial configurations to create three residential towers with uninterrupted views of the Bandra highway.

The coherent and unified visual vocabulary of the complex is evident through the stepped-form balconies juxtaposed within a solid white frame, and the choice of a grey-and-white color palette to emphasize the subtle interplay between light and shadow in the building facade. With strong, clean lines enhancing their verticality, the towers convey an aura of stateliness.- -PRNewswire

