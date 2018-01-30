Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

18-storey Kalpataru Sparkle by GA design

18-storey Kalpataru Sparkle by GA design
January 30
08:59 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Located near the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, the 18-storeyed towers of Kalpataru Sparkle by GA design are a distinct landmark.

Utilizing a modernist approach to design, this housing redevelopment project explores a harmonious amalgamation of different spatial configurations to create three residential towers with uninterrupted views of the Bandra highway.

The coherent and unified visual vocabulary of the complex is evident through the stepped-form balconies juxtaposed within a solid white frame, and the choice of a grey-and-white color palette to emphasize the subtle interplay between light and shadow in the building facade. With strong, clean lines enhancing their verticality, the towers convey an aura of stateliness.- -PRNewswire

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • 18-storey Kalpataru Sparkle by GA design MUMBAI: Located near the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, the 18-storeyed towers of Kalpataru Sparkle by GA design are a distinct landmark. Utilizing a modernist approach to design, this housing redevelopment...
  • Aer Residences Launched at Rustomjee MUMBAI, JANUARY 25, 2018: New G Wing, Aer Residences launched at Rustomjee Elements ~ Special subvention scheme at launch, 5% at time of booking, balance when OC is received ~...
  • Home sales up slightly in Maine AUGUSTA, MAINE: The Maine Association of Realtors says home sales in the state increased very slightly last year. The association says sales increased by a little less than one percent....
  • Bill introduced in US Senate seeks to increase annual H1B visas WASHINGTON: Two Republican Senators have introduced legislation in the Senate that seeks to increase the annual H-1B visa limit with an aim to bring in the world’s “best and brightest”...
  • Trump plans ending visa lottery; favors skilled workers WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has proposed to end the visa lottery system in favour of reducing backlogs of highly-skilled workers, a plan which may benefit thousands of Indian IT...
  • Trump open to citizenship for ‘Dreamers’ in 10-12 yrs WASHINGTON: For the first time, US President Donald Trump has indicated that he was open to a path to citizenship for America’s so-called “Dreamers” in 10 to 12 years, a...
  • New Jersey to challenge Trump immigration order TRENTON, NJ: Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey will join a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s decision to end a program that protected those who immigrated to the U.S. as...
  • British Sikh teenage girl plotted to join ISIS LONDON: An 18-year-old British-Sikh girl, who converted to Islam as a teenager, tried to trick her schoolteacher into counter-signing photographs for a passport application to be able to travel to...
  • Justice Dept ramps up pressure on ‘sanctuary cities’ WASHINGTON: The Justice Department has ramped up pressure on so-called sanctuary cities seeking public safety grant money, warning state and local officials they could be legally forced to prove they...
  • Karaikal gets post-office passport seva Kendra PUDUCHERRY: The residents of the port city of Karaikal will no longer have to undertake a three-hour-long drive to Puducherry to apply for a passport thanks to the new post-office...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.