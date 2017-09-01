1st Female Would be Suicide Bomber from Indonesia to be jailed

A woman from Indonesia has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison, for her involvement in an Islamic State-inspired plot to carry out a suicide bomb attack on the presidential palace in Jakarta.

Dian Yulia Novi was caught at her boarding house with a three-kilogram bomb encased in a pressure cooker the night before the planned attack, which was going to take place in December.

The 28 year old woman was found 9 months pregnant and was convicted of committing an act of terrorism by the East Jakarta District Court on Friday.

“The judges said what she had committed was counterproductive with the government’s efforts to eradicate terrorism and that it has caused public unrest,” her lawyer informed.

It is the first time when a woman has been convicted over a suicide bomb plot in Indonesia and highlights that women have an active role violent extremism. -AFP

