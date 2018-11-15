2.5 mn worth pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for one of the hottest couples in the entertainment industry worldwide. The two will soon be tying the knot in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on December 2. Earlier, reports about their wedding pictures being released in an international publication had been doing the rounds. While there isn’t any confirmation as to which magazine has finally had the final say, according to reports, they have been sold for a whopping 2.5 million dollars.

Apparently, the bid has been made and the pictures will now feature in a magazine at the price 2.5 million dollars. Earlier this year, pictures of Sonam Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s wedding featured in a magazine.

