2 AAP MLAs arrested in CS assault case

NEW DELHI: Two AAP MLAs have been arrested here in connection with the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, police said today.

AAP MLA Amantullah Khan was arrested today after he appeared at Jamia Nagar police station. Party legislator from Deoli, Prakash Jarwal, who was detained last night, was also arrested, a police official said.

In his complaint, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had alleged that he was sitting on a sofa flanked by Amantullah and another AAP MLA during the Monday night meeting, and without provocation, the two legislators “started hitting and assaulting” him “with blows on head and temple”. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has denied the allegations.

Khan, MLA from Okhla , was accompanied by a large group of supporters as he arrived at the police station at noon. He was later handed over to the Civil Lines police.

“Khan has been arrested and he will be produced in Tis Hazari court,” said Additional DCP (north) Harendra Kumar Singh. Jarwal will also be produced in the same court.

A case has been registered at Civil Lines police station on the complaint filed by the chief secretary.

Khan alleged that the chief secretary was acting at the behest of the BJP and “the incident is a pretext to dismiss the AAP government”.

The Delhi Police is working under pressure of the home minister, he alleged.

“Today, the BJP and the Congress have come out in the open demanding dismissal of the AAP government. There is no proof that the chief secretary was beaten up. On the contrary, our minister was beaten up, our volunteers were targeted but there is no action on this,” Khan told reporters before his arrest.

Prakash claims to have been assaulted on Monday night at Kejriwal’s residence during an official meeting.

The officer claimed he was questioned about the AAP government’s media publicity during the meeting, while the AAP functionaries say he was called to discuss complaints on ration distribution.

The chief secretary in his complaint alleged that the assault was “premeditated” and a “conspiracy” of all those present. Police have filed the FIR including the charge of criminal conspiracy in it.-PTI

