2 IAS officers working in north-east appointed in PMO

NEW DELHI: Two IAS officers working in the north-east have been appointed in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said today.

The officers, Vijay Kumar Mantri and Aishvarya Singh, are from Assam and Meghalaya, and Sikkim cadres respectively, it added.

Mantri has been appointed as a Deputy Secretary and Singh will work as an Under Secretary, the order said.

Mantri, a 2007-batch IAS officer, is a native of Andhra Pradesh, while Singh, a 2008-batch IAS officer, hails from Uttar Pradesh, it added.

Both the officers are currently in their respective cadre states.

As per official data, there are five deputy secretaries and eight under secretaries already working in the PMO. –PTI