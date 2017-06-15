2 Indian-origin men caught posing as Federal Agent in US

New York: Two Indian-origin men have been taken for interrogation out of the three individuals who have been defrauding many, by posing as federal agents and promising them immigration status in the US while conning the victims of US $6 million.

Hardev Panesar, 69 and Gurdev Singh, 56, have been posed as officers of the Department of Homeland Security, along with Rafael Hastie, 47, from Mexico, in exchange for a pricey fee.

The three men have been charged with 11 conspiracy suits, such as wire fraud, false personating and more. According to a report, the total penalty will be about 50 years and a million dollars fine.

The three have conned around 150 victims. –PTI

Comments

comments