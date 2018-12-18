Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • NO JOKE THIS Kapil Sharma has really got married India Post News Service Jaswant Singh Gandam PHAGWARA/JALANDHAR: One of the most loved standup comedian- turned -actor Kapil Sharma’s marriage with his college time...
  • Akshaye Khanna’s mother Geetanjali passes away MUMBAI: Geetanjali Khanna, the first wife of late Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna and the mother of actors Akshaye and Rahul Khanna, has passed away, hours after complaining of uneasiness. She...
  • 2 Indians among 5 running movie piracy ring LOS ANGELES: Two Indians are among five men charged in the US for allegedly running an international piracy ring that distributed major movies and television shows prior to their official...
  • Statue of Bhupen Hazarika unveiled BOLUNG, Arunachal Pradesh: A statue of Assamese music icon Dr Bhupen Hazarika, who brought the Northeastern region to the rest of the country through his songs, was unveiled here in...
  • ‘Gully Boy’ to premiere at Berlin Film Festival BERLIN: Zoya Akhtar’s next directorial “Gully Boy” will have its world premiere at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles,...
  • Tough times for desi comics, but it’s getting better NEW DELHI: While Batman, Superman, Deadpool and Hulk among other comic book heroes can be found pretty much at every stall at the Delhi Comic Con, but where the Indian...
  • Alia, Varun are kids’ favorites Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aryan and Ishaan Khatter walked the orange carpet of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2018. From the looks of it, it...
  • Need to respect art in public places: Puri NEW DELHI: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has emphasized on the need to create an environment in the national capital where people respect and value public art. At the second...
  • Sanctuary Award for conservationist Imran Siddiqui NEW DELHI: Hyderabad-based conservationist Imran Siddiqui has been honored with this year’s Sanctuary Wildlife Service Award, Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has said. Siddiqui, who is an Assistant Director for Conservation...
  • Many Indians learning Korean language NEW DELHI: Popularity of Korean language in India seems to be growing with many youngsters learning it after being fascinated by K-pop, a popular genre of music of that country....
  

2 Indians among 5 running movie piracy ring

2 Indians among 5 running movie piracy ring
December 18
16:29 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LOS ANGELES: Two Indians are among five men charged in the US for allegedly running an international piracy ring that distributed major movies and television shows prior to their official release by hacking Hollywood film companies.

According to the indictment filed in the United States District Court, members of the hacking conspiracy broke into computer systems used by Hollywood film production companies and stole digital files, including feature films, trailers, television series episodes and audio tracks.

The suspects include Aditya Raj and Jitesh Jadhav from India.

According to prosecutors, the men uploaded the hacked movies and shows onto a server in France, which contained 25,000 movie-related files, including the feature films “Godzilla”, “How to Train Your Dragon 2″ and Horrible Bosses 2”.

They are also accused of selling access to the stolen films via PayPal.

The suspects are alleged to have sold films to a confidential source working on behalf of the Motion Picture Association of America.

The ring is alleged to have been run BollyTNT, an earlier site that hosted pirated Bollywood films.

The indictment alleges that the group was involved in hacking from early 2013 to the spring of 2015. They face seven counts of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, aggravated identity theft, and copyright infringement.

The defendants, who are not in US custody, are accused of altering the digital files so that they could be easily distributed across the internet.

In addition to selling films via private online communication, the defendants also uploaded the stolen content to pirating sites. The men then distributed profits via a shared PayPal account, according to the indictment.

Raj and Jadhav are accused of using a camcorder to pirate films in movie theaters in India. Ghobhirajah Selvarajah, believed to be in Malaysia, is alleged to have operated the ring’s PayPal account, while Sam Nhance of Dubai is accused of running the server. Malik Farooq is from the UK, the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.

The criminal conduct allegedly began in 2013 and continued until spring 2015, the release said.

In February 2015, one of the men allegedly told a potential customer that copies of the films ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service” and “Fifty Shades of Grey” would be available to buy on the same day they were released in US theaters. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will PM Narendra Modi now show some humility?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • NO JOKE THIS Kapil Sharma has really got married India Post News Service Jaswant Singh Gandam PHAGWARA/JALANDHAR: One of the most loved standup comedian- turned -actor Kapil Sharma’s marriage with his college time...
  • Akshaye Khanna’s mother Geetanjali passes away MUMBAI: Geetanjali Khanna, the first wife of late Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna and the mother of actors Akshaye and Rahul Khanna, has passed away, hours after complaining of uneasiness. She...
  • 2 Indians among 5 running movie piracy ring LOS ANGELES: Two Indians are among five men charged in the US for allegedly running an international piracy ring that distributed major movies and television shows prior to their official...
  • Statue of Bhupen Hazarika unveiled BOLUNG, Arunachal Pradesh: A statue of Assamese music icon Dr Bhupen Hazarika, who brought the Northeastern region to the rest of the country through his songs, was unveiled here in...
  • ‘Gully Boy’ to premiere at Berlin Film Festival BERLIN: Zoya Akhtar’s next directorial “Gully Boy” will have its world premiere at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles,...
  • Tough times for desi comics, but it’s getting better NEW DELHI: While Batman, Superman, Deadpool and Hulk among other comic book heroes can be found pretty much at every stall at the Delhi Comic Con, but where the Indian...
  • Alia, Varun are kids’ favorites Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aryan and Ishaan Khatter walked the orange carpet of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2018. From the looks of it, it...
  • Need to respect art in public places: Puri NEW DELHI: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has emphasized on the need to create an environment in the national capital where people respect and value public art. At the second...
  • Sanctuary Award for conservationist Imran Siddiqui NEW DELHI: Hyderabad-based conservationist Imran Siddiqui has been honored with this year’s Sanctuary Wildlife Service Award, Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has said. Siddiqui, who is an Assistant Director for Conservation...
  • Many Indians learning Korean language NEW DELHI: Popularity of Korean language in India seems to be growing with many youngsters learning it after being fascinated by K-pop, a popular genre of music of that country....
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.