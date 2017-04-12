Please set up your API key!

India Post

20 IAS officers transferred in Adityanath govt's 1st reshuffle

20 IAS officers transferred in Adityanath govt’s 1st reshuffle
April 12
11:23 2017
LUCKNOW: In the first major bureaucratic reshuffle by Yogi Adityanath government, 20 senior IAS officers, including Principal Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal were today transferred.

Sehgal, who wielded considerable influence in Akhilesh Yadav government, also held the charge of Religious Affaris, Information and Tourism.

He was the CEO of UP Industrial Development Authority, UP State Highway Authority and Additional Resident Commissioner, New Delhi.

An official release here said that he has been put on the wait list.

UP cadre IAS officer Avanish Kumar Awasthi, who was on wait list after he was relieved from the Centre, has got charge of all the departments held by Sehgal–PTI

