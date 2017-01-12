2nd Scorpene class submarine Khanderi launched

MUMBAI: Strengthening India’s underwater capabilities, ‘Khanderi’, the Navy’s second of six Scorpene- class stealth submarines that can unleash a crippling attack with torpedoes as well as tube-launched anti-ship missiles, was launched today, in another milestone for indigenization.

Khanderi, which was launched at a yard at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) here, a defense public sector undertaking, is expected to be delivered to the Indian Navy by the end of this year.

The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres, including the tropics. All means and communications are provided to ensure interoperability with other components of a Naval task force.

It can undertake multifarious types of missions typically undertaken by any modern submarine, i.e anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance, etc.

Union Minister of State for Defense Subhash Bhamre presided over the function for the launch of Khanderi.

The submarine was launched by the Union minister’s wife, Bina Bhamre, in the presence of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba.

The submarine has been christened after its illustrious predecessor, an erstwhile ‘Foxtrot’ class submarine decommissioned in 1989, which is as per the traditions of Indian Navy.

“Project 75 Kalvari is a key milestone in self reliance and indigenization for the country,” Bhamre said.

Admiral Lanba said the fact that Khanderi compares with the best in the world, speaks highly of the experience and expertise our shipbuilders have gained over the years.

“As Indian Navy celebrates Golden Jubilee of the submarine arm in 2017, the induction of Project 75 submarines would mark the beginning of a new chapter in our submarine capabilities,” he said.

The state-of-the-art features of this Scorpene class submarine include superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapon.

The attack can be launched with torpedoes, as well as tube-launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface.

The first of the class submarine, Kalvari is presently undergoing sea trials and likely to be commissioned into Navy by Mid-2017. These submarines, post induction, would form the core of Navy’s conventional submarine arm.

Khanderi is named after the Island fort of Maratha forces, which played a vital role in ensuring their supremacy at sea in the late 17th century. Khanderi is also the name for Tiger Shark, an MDL official said.

The Scorpene submarines are being built at MDL under Project 75 with Transfer of Technology from M/s DCNS, France as the collaborator.

At the launch event, Bhamre said that with the first submarine of the Scorpene class having successfully completed the deep dive trials and with the launching of this second submarine, MDL has proved beyond doubt that they have regained the world class skills required for submarine construction.

“This potent submarine Khanderi is a symbol of the capability of our great nation, a shining example of the ‘Make in India’ program. It is a key milestone in attaining self-reliance in the vital field of submarine construction,” he added.–PTI