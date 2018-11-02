3000 km cycle yatra for Punjabi promotion

Jaswant Singh Gandam/Raman Nehra

PHAGWARA: Tejinder Singh Mansa, who is currently on a 3000-Km long cycle yatra of various parts of Punjab for promotion of Punjabi language, has advocated primacy of and preference to mother-tongue in various fields.

Tejinder began his 21-day cycle odyssey on October 12 from Mansa and has already covered 1500 kms through Barnala, Raikot, Mullanpur, Ludhiana and Phillaur cities.

A triple MA, the 35 year old Tejinder runs his own educational institute.

He was felicitated with a robe of honor (‘siropa’) by team of Sikhs for Equality led by Sukhdev Singh Khalsa. Mansa addressed school students of BKG Apple Orchids School and gave them tips of how to write Punjabi in a good hand and with correct spellings.

The management of Bhai Ghanaiya Seva Simran Kendar and Gurmat Sangeet Academy and school Principal Inderjit Kaur feted him with a memento.

In a chat with newsmen, Tejinder Mansa said that the purpose of his cycle yatra was to motivate schools students to write beautiful and correct (‘sohni te shudh’) Punjabi as well as to prevail upon Punjabis to take pride in their mother language.

