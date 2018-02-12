Something went wrong with the connection!

4 Chinese men held for smuggling 10 kg gold at Delhi airport

February 12
11:20 2018
NEW DELHI: Four Chinese men have been arrested by the customs for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country 10 kilograms gold at the Delhi airport, according to an official statement issued today.

The accused were intercepted by the customs officials after their arrival here from Taiwan via Hong Kong on Saturday.

A detailed personal and baggage search resulted in the seizure of 10 gold bars, collectively weighing 10 kg, wrapped in newspapers and concealed by the passengers in pockets of trousers worn by them, it said.

The gold bars, valued at little over Rs 3 crore, was seized and the Chinese men were arrested, the statement said.

In another seizure on the same day, three Indian men, aged 51, 39 and 37 years, were intercepted by the customs after their arrival from Riyadh.

A detailed search of them resulted in the seizure of fine granules of gold weighing 700 grams and three gold bars weighing about 350 grams, a total of 1.05 kg gold from them, the statement by the customs said.

The gold, valued at Rs 31.56 lakh, was seized and the trio were arrested, it said.-PTI

