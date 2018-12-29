Something went wrong with the connection!

4 militants killed in Pulwama encounter

4 militants killed in Pulwama encounter
December 29
12:45 2018
SRINAGAR: Four militants were killed Saturday in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the Army said.
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Hanjan area Saturday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, an Army official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire at the search party, who retaliated.
Four militants were killed in the gunfight. Weapons and other warlike stores were found at the encounter site, the official said.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, he said.
The search and sanitization operation is underway. PTI

 

