British NSA speaks to Ajit Doval, offers all help to fight terror NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor of the United Kingdom Mark Sedwill Thursday spoke to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and offered all assistance, including intelligence-sharing, in dealing with any form...

44 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship in Rajasthan JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has granted Indian citizenship to 44 Pakistani migrants living in the state since January this year under a special campaign, a senior official said Thursday. Additional...

Can Zuckerberg really make a privacy-friendly Facebook? SAN FRANCISCO: After building a social network that turned into a surveillance system, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he is shifting his company’s focus to messaging services designed to serve...

China ‘commends’ Pakistan for showing restraint amid Indo-Pak tensions BEIJING/ISLAMABAD : China Thursday “commended” its close ally Pakistan for showing restraint after the Pulwama terror attack and urged New Delhi and Islamabad to refrain from aggravating the situation as...

Government approves Rs 1,000 cr for Atal Innovation Mission NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Thursday approved Rs 1,000 crore for continuance of Atal Innovation Mission till 2019-20 and expanding Atal Tinkering Labs that encourage innovative thinking among young students, to...

India to come out with Rs 20 coins NEW DELHI: The Government will come out with the first ever Rs 20 coin which will be shaped like a 12-edged polygon with design of grains to denote farm dominance...

Indian women lose second T20, series to England GUWAHATI: The Indian women’s cricket team suffered a five-wicket defeat to England in the second T20 International, surrendering the series with a sixth straight loss in the shortest format. Chasing...

India’s measles vaccine campaigns saved thousands of children: Study NEW DELHI: India’s mass measles vaccination campaign helped save the lives of tens of thousands of children between 2010 and 2013, according to a latest study. The finding, published in...

Jhoot, boot campaign on by BJP, says Akhilesh LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Thursday asked the BJP whether it was pursuing a “jhoot and boot” campaign, a day after the party was embarrassed by its two legislators...