44 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship in Rajasthan

March 07
16:53 2019
JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has granted Indian citizenship to 44 Pakistani migrants living in the state since January this year under a special campaign, a senior official said Thursday.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said in a statement that Indian citizenship was awarded to 44 Pakistani migrants.
He said the migrants had been living in the country for a long time.
Out of the total, 15 migrants of Udaipur, 11 of Pali, six of Jalore and 12 living in Barmer were awarded Indian citizenship.
The cases had been pending for long due to deficiency in documents, Swarup added. PTI

