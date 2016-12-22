49ers join Holiday Toy Drive at M Lounge

SAN JOSE: M Lounge in downtown San Jose was buzzing with excitement as 49ers fans, young and old, gathered to meet some of their favorite players. It was ArieWings Annual Holiday Toy Drive held at M Lounge with players like 49ers linebacker Navorrow Bowman gracing the event.

“Giving back to the community and helping during the holiday season is engrained in the value system of M, add sports especially 49ers and charity and it’s a win-win combination. We are glad to have hosted this event, I am personally a football fan and glad to host other fans at M Lounge” said Ashwini Kumar, Founder & CEO M Lounge.

“About 31 items ranging from caps, Jersey, Tshirts and other 49ers autographed merchandize was given away to the attendees. The turnout was pretty good, more than 200 fans showed up and raised about 1200 toys for the ArieWings Toy Drive. Very thankful to the 49ers and the community who came together for such a great cause at M Lounge. And of course ArieWings for bringing it all together,” Said Kavi, Marketing Consultant, M Lounge.

ArieWings is an annual Toy Drive started in 2011 by Arie Rose with the mission to bring a smile to the underprivileged kids in the holiday season, Arie’s Toy Drive has the motto “It’s a Blessing to be a Blessing”.

