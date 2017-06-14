Please set up your API key!

India Post

5 terror attacks witnessed in Kashmir Valley

June 14
12:26 2017
Srinagar: The Tuesday evening at Kashmir was filled with fear as 5 separate terror attacks took place across the valley, injuring over 12 security men on duty. Apart from that, they snatched the service rifles from the policemen on guard at the ancestral house of a former high court judge in Anantnag in south Kashmir.

These were the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, who had injured 9 CRPF soldiers by heaving a grenade at their at their camp at Lariyar village of Tral in Pulwama.

“They lobbed a grenade on 180 Battalion CRPF camp at Lariyar on Tuesday . Nine CRPF men received splinter injuries and they were shifted to Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar,” a senior cop stated.

Two paramilitary men were hurt on Monday evening when another grenade was hurled at the Tral Town by these terrorists.

The third attack took place on Tuesday, when another CRPF camp was victimized in the Sirbal area of Pahalgam. However, no injuries have been reported till now.

In another instance, they open fired at an Army camp of 22 Rashtriya Rifles at Pazalpora in Sopore and fled when the Army retaliated. –News Source

