6 terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama

6 terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama
December 22
13:14 2018
SRINAGAR: Six terrorists were killed in an encounter Saturday morning with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Arampora village in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district this morning following specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The forces retaliated leading to a gunfight, the official said.
Swayam Prakash Pani, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), said six terrorists were killed in the encounter.
A police official said arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.
The official said there was no collateral damage in the operation. PTI

