6,000 PSB officers responsible for bad loans

NEW DELHI: The government has said action has been taken against more than 6,000 officers of nationalized banks last fiscal in cases of lapses that led to bad loans.

In written reply, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that minor and major penalties have been imposed against erring officials. These include, dismissal, compulsory retirement and demotion.

“As per the inputs received from nationalized banks, in FY 2017-18, 6,049 officers have been held responsible on account of staff delinquency in NPA accounts…,” Jaitley said.

Depending upon the gravity of lapses, the minister said “minor penalty/ major penalty have been imposed against erring officials” and in all the cases, depending upon the amount involved, CBI and police complaints have been lodged.

The 19 nationalized banks, including PNB and Canara Bank, reported a net loss of Rs 21,388 crore in the first half of the fiscal. This compares with a combined loss Rs 6,861 crore in the similar period of 2017-18.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said that no loan account of state-owned banks with outstanding of over Rs 25 crore has been “declared as evergreen” since June 2014. PTI

Comments

comments