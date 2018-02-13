Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

8% rise in Kerala foreign exchange earnings

8% rise in Kerala foreign exchange earnings
February 13
09:06 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has said foreign exchange earnings from tourist arrivals in the state stood at Rs 8,392.11 crore in 2017, a growth of 8.29 per cent when compared to the figures of the previous year.
Foreign tourist arrivals increased by 5.15 per cent while domestic tourist arrivals grew by 11.39 per cent during the period, especially at a time when the tourism industry suffered adverse factors like enhanced GST rates and allied aspects, an official release quoting State Minister for Tourism and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran said here.
With growth almost doubling than last year, domestic tourist arrivals achieved more than what was targeted in the Kerala Tourism Policy, it said.
In terms of tourism revenue, total direct earnings from the sector grew to Rs 26000.33 crore from Rs 23098.15 crore, a growth of 12.56 per cent.
The growth figures point to the immense popularity Kerala Tourism enjoys beyond the state borders, Surendran said.
The total growth rate in terms of tourist arrivals in 2017 was the highest registered in the last nine years, he said.
Tourism Department Secretary Rani George said the new Tourism policy 2017 has set an ambitious target of increasing domestic tourist arrivals around 15 per cent

“Considering that increase in domestic tourist arrivals in 2016 was only 5.67 per cent when compared with the 2015 numbers, the rise in 2017 is encouraging. The percentage of increase of domestic tourists for year 2017 is the highest registered in the last nine years,” P Balakiran, Director, Kerala Tourism, said.
The release said there has been an increase of 53,451 more foreign tourists this year, with figures nearing 11 lakh while 12.72 lakh domestic tourists visited the state.
Taking into account the number of foreign travelers who arrived in Kerala, it said that tourists from the U.K. were first in number with footfalls seeing an increase of 16.35 per cent at 1,80,975 visitors. -PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Ranthambore: Mixture of heritage site & rich wildlife A tiny village that derives its name from two hills – Ran and Thambor – thus ‘Ranthambore’ in the state of Rajasthan is endowed with a magnificent environment. Its deciduous...
  • China upgrades travel warning to Maldives BEIJING: China has upgraded its travel warning for its citizens visiting the Maldives for holidays, asking them to cancel their plans after an emergency was declared by embattled President Abdulla...
  • India developing 4 Andaman & Nicobar Islands KOLKATA: The Centre’s initiative for holistic development of four islands in the Andaman & Nicobar islands has gained steam with the consultant preparing a master plan and is due to...
  • Bloggers to publicize Railway luxury trains NEW DELHI: The Tourism Ministry and the IRCTC have enlisted 60 bloggers from 23 countries, including India, as part of a new publicity blitz to write on luxury trains run...
  • Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur direct flight soon AMRITSAR: The AirAsia X will soon start a direct flight service from Amritsar airport to Kuala Lumpur, Punjab Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has said. Sidhu, along with Lok Sabha...
  • Pahalgam Festival to start on Feb 17 SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department has said the two-day ‘Pahalgam Festival’ later this month would be an important event to attract tourists to the south Kashmir resort. “The...
  • Israel to give 750,000 euros to AI for Delhi-Tel Aviv flight JERUSALEM: Air India will get a one-time grant of 750,000 euros from Israel for launching direct flights between New Delhi and Tel Aviv, which is likely to be launched next...
  • Air India to use Saudi skies for flights to Tel Aviv NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia has allowed Air India to use its airspace for flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv, Israeli daily Haaretz reported. However, a spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s General...
  • 8% rise in Kerala foreign exchange earnings THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has said foreign exchange earnings from tourist arrivals in the state stood at Rs 8,392.11 crore in 2017, a growth of 8.29 per cent when compared...
  • Hi-tech baggage scanners for nine airports NEW DELHI: In a bid to enhance passenger convenience at airports, the AAI has placed an order worth over USD 50 million with global leader Smiths Detection for hold-baggage scanners,...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.