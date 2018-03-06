Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

87 cr bank accounts seeded with Aadhaar

87 cr bank accounts seeded with Aadhaar
March 06
09:13 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: A month before the expiry of the deadline, around 80 per cent of bank accounts and 60 per cent of mobile connections have been linked with national biometric identifier Aadhaar, according to a senior official at UIDAI.
The government has mandated submission of the 12-digit unique identity number by every bank account holder by March 31, 2018 to weed out unaccounted wealth.
For the same purpose, Aadhaar linking with income-tax permanent account number or PAN has also been made mandatory.
By March 31, all mobile SIM cards are also to be linked with Aadhaar to establish the identity of mobile phone users.
Out of the 109.9 crore banks accounts, almost 87 crore have been seed with Aadhaar, said the official of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues the national ID number.
Of this, 58 crore have already been verified while in case of the rest the authentication process is underway with the documents that have been submitted to the banks, the official said.

The official further said that as against the 142.9 crore active mobile connections, 85.7 crore have already been linked with Aadhaar.
When contacted, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey told PTI: “Yes, about 80 per cent of the bank accounts have been seeded with Aadhaar, and we hope that the remaining will be covered soon…Financial losses caused to banks and genuine account holders through identity frauds will be curbed.”
With over 1.2 billion residents already enrolled for Aadhaar – a unique 12-digit number backed by fingerprints, iris scans and certain demographic details – the program is the world’s largest biometric database.
Aadhaar is required as an identity proof of residents by various government and non-government entities.
While a five-judge Constitution bench is hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar program, as things stand today, PAN, bank accounts, credit cards, insurance policies, mutual funds, pension plans and social welfare benefits will have to be linked to Aadhaar by March 31, 2018.

The UIDAI recently announced a new concept of Virtual ID which an Aadhaar-card holder can generate from its website and give for various purposes, including SIM verification, instead of sharing the actual 12-digit biometric ID.
The soon-to-be-introduced Virtual ID, a random 16-digit number, will give the users the option of not sharing their Aadhaar number at the time of authentication.
Aadhaar has also announced that it will soon include face recognition alongside iris or fingerprint scan as a means of verifying the users, helping those who face issues in biometric authentication or have worn-out fingerprints. -PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • US steel, aluminium tariffs likely to hurt economies, warns IMF WASHINGTON: The IMF has warned that President Donald Trump’s decision to impose hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminium is likely to cause damage to the US and its trading...
  • ‘China won’t sit idly by if US harms trade’ BEIJING: China will not “sit idly by” if the US tries to hurt its economic interests, a top official said here after President Donald Trump sparked trade tensions between the...
  • China raises defence budget by 8.1% BEIJING: China has announced an 8.1 per cent hike in its defence expenditure for this year to a whopping USD 175 billion, which is over three times higher than India’s...
  • India, China to benefit from mitigation efforts NEW DELHI: The overall cost of implementing the Paris climate deal between 2020 and 2050 could be offset by savings made from reduced air pollution-related deaths and diseases, a new...
  • BRI for shared benefit, not being imposed: AIIB NEW DELHI: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun has said the Belt and Road Initiative of the Chinese government is for shared benefit and not something which is...
  • ‘India to continue as fastest growing economy’ JAMMU: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has expressed confidence that India will retain its position of fastest growing economy in the coming decades like China did in the last three decades....
  • India 12th largest holder of US govt securities WASHINGTON: India’s exposure to US government securities rose sharply to a high of USD 144.7 billion at the end of 2017, according to latest official data. The country remained the...
  • Not ditched Tejas, production to go up: Nirmala NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will have to scale up production of Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), asserting that the government has...
  • 87 cr bank accounts seeded with Aadhaar NEW DELHI: A month before the expiry of the deadline, around 80 per cent of bank accounts and 60 per cent of mobile connections have been linked with national biometric...
  • Rs 5000 cr Action Plan for Champion Sectors NEW DELHI: The government has approved an action plan for 12 champion services sectors, including IT, tourism and hospitality, for realizing their potential through establishment of an Rs 5,000 crore...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.