Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

8th in a row Hindi Divas by Hindi Premi Sangh

8th in a row Hindi Divas by Hindi Premi Sangh
September 26
11:32 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Ramesh Soparawala & Dave Vasudevan
India Post News Service
CHICAGO: To the huge credit of the team of Hindi Lovers Club of Illinois, headed by Ms Gurbachan Kaur, it has been celebrating Hindi Divas regularly for the past many years; this year being the eight in a row. Hindi became National language of India on September 14, 1949.

This year the event was celebrated on Saturday September 8 at the Yellow Box, Naperville, a southwest suburb of Chicago, in collaboration with the Consulate General of India, Chicago. It turned out to be a grand affair with members and the Chicago elites along with participants in the colorful program enthusiastically wishing for its continuation year after year.
The near three-hour program started with the Ganesh Vandana prayer dance by Alokita Dhar. Gurbachan Kaur, the founder and President of the club, then called the board of directors, advisory board and guests on the stage for traditional lamp lighting ceremony. The Chief Guest was Dr. Prerna Arya from Indian Consulate and the Guest of Honor was Judge Linda Devonport. There were other distinguished guests among whom were Sunil Shah, a mayoral candidate of Schaumburg Township, Kishor Mehta of MEATF , Mrs Padma Mehta, Rita Singh, Shaily Joshi, Mona Bhalla, Rohit Joshi to name a few.

After the lamp lighting ceremony, Gurbachan Kaur gave an emotional tribute to a great leader and a phenomenal Hindi poet – the former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Bajpai by reciting one of his poems and urging everybody to observe one minute silence. This was followed by a short video of Hindi Divas speech delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India.
Garima Vasudev sang a beautiful bhajan with flute maestro. Then the competitions started with kids elocution followed by kids dance, solo kids singing, kids group dance and fancy dress. The performances were so good that the judges had to focus on details to choose first, second and third places.
There were some performances in between the competitions .Suhanee Patel, reigning 2018 National American Miss Illinois Junior Teen, delivered a very inspirational speech for youngsters to know their language and pursue their dreams. Sanjay Sharma read a poem; Archana Gidwani did a Hindi skit “Aaj Etwar Hai.”
The last hour was adult competitions. The evening ended with thanks and prize distribution.
Hindi Lovers Club of Illinois was officially formed in Jan. 2011 to promote and preserve Hindi language (the National language of India) in the foreign land and to bring Hindi in everyday lives like day-to-day talking and expressing thought so that the next generation can be a part of this rich and deeply rooted history. Despite the fact of Hindi being one of the most spoken languages in the world, with each passing year it is becoming less prevalent in Indian American households.

The activities of Hindi Club include celebrating Hindi Diwas, hosting Hindi Poetry nights by local and visiting poets from India, monthly social and interactive meet/gathering to encourage participants to speak in Hind, organizing cultural events ,kids’ Hindi essay competition, Hindi plays etc., publishing monthly Hindi magazine and celebrating Indian Independence Day and Republic Day.

Hindi Lovers Club of Illinois has changed its name and logo. This was announced at the Hindi Divas meet of the club in Naperville. In the new name the word “Lovers” has been dropped as it triggered confusion in the mind of the members and the public at large. The new name is a simplified version of the old name – Hindi Club of Illinois – and the website now will be www.hindiclub.org.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Advertisement

Epaper

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Yameen allow the new Maldives govt to function?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List


Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

Enter your email address:

other subscribing options

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Fremont Temple leads Bay Area in Ganesh Visarjan Ceremony Ritu Maheshwari India Post News Service FREMONT, CA: San Francisco Bay Area devotees celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi festival for 10-days with religious fervor. Starting with a colorful festive ‘Ganesh Sthapna’, every...
  • First ever women’s business expo & job fair Anil Shah CHICAGO: The Women’ s Empowerment Campaign of Chicago (WE) with over 1700 members, organized its very first Women’s Business Expo & Job Fair on Sunday September  16 at...
  • Setu presents Karnad play with all female cast Geetha Patil BELMONT, MA: Stage Ensemble Theater Unit (SETU) presented a ‘two-show “rerun” of Girish Karnad’s classic play The Fire and The Rain,in English with 28 “all-female” cast of actors...
  • 8th in a row Hindi Divas by Hindi Premi Sangh Ramesh Soparawala & Dave Vasudevan India Post News Service CHICAGO: To the huge credit of the team of Hindi Lovers Club of Illinois, headed by Ms Gurbachan Kaur, it has...
  • Community Seva raises funds for the homeless Lakshmi Iyer MILPITAS, CA: Community Seva, the non-profit organization that serves the poor and homeless in the Bay Area, held its first fundraiser dinner on Saturday, 22 September at India...
  • Mahabharat epic drama in modern interpretation Archana Asthana An epic story needs retelling to keep it relevant to the times, while remaining timeless. Naatak rose to this challenge with its largest production in 23 years, with...
  • Ramayan by Polish artists sways Chicagoans Dave Vasudevan CHICAGO:  Chicagoans experienced one of the best stage plays of Ramayan by Viva Kultura, an internationally acclaimed performing arts group that aims to probe the most universal and...
  • Support-A-Child Fundraiser in Lexington Geetha Patil BOSTON, MA: The World Hindu Council of America’s (VHPA), Boston and Merrimac Valley chapters arranged an evening of an enchanting blend of Indian dance, music, and Jugalbandi to...
  • Modi launches biggest government-sponsored healthcare scheme RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat from here on September 23 and termed it a “game-changer initiative to serve the poor“. “PMJAY-Ayushman...
  • Game-changer initiative, say experts NEW DELHI: Lauding the roll out of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)-Ayushman Bharat, health bodies and experts have said it will bring the much-needed “revolutionary” change to healthcare...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.