9 Kashmiri Students crack IIT entrance through Army Coaching

New Delhi: The Indian Army proudly presents 9 young and capable students from their Super-40 batch in Kashmir have made their way to India’s most prestigious institution, IIT. Clearing the JEE Advanced, India’s most competitive entrance examination for engineering, these 9 gems can now fulfill their dream of studying at IIT.

The success rate of Super-40 has been quite high, with 80% clearance. Earlier as well, 26 boys and 2 girls had cleared the JEE Mains.

Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat himself congratulated the 9 student, while the chief manager of the Super-40 said, “This Super-40 batch has been in existence for the last three years.’In the first year, not one student from the batch could crack JEE. Last year, 30 students from the batch took the JEE Mains. Out of them, 25 students cleared the JEE Mains and seven cleared the JEE Advanced. This year, the number of students who cleared the JEE Advanced has increased to nine. We hope the number will keep increasing by the year.” –News Source

