A beginning of good time for Women’s cricket: Mithali Raj

Indian skipper Mithali Raj won millions of hearts with her team’s performance at the ICC World Cup. Overwhelmed with a warm welcome, the captain of the Women’s Cricket team said that it is just a beginning of a good time for women’s cricket.

“It’s overwhelming to see such kind of reception, it’s first of kind for all of us, I faced kind of similar one in 2005, then we were not under BCCI,” Mithali said. “I was wondering had we been under BCCI what kind of reaction we would get, girls would have enjoyed being received like that, it is just a beginning of good time for Women’s Cricket,” she added.

Raj and the rest of the team took India to the finals, receiving a memorable reception by their fans at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

“They always deserved it, now because of broadcasting and televising of the game it is more, coming under BCCI has made a difference. I always believed if more matches are televised we can attract more people,” said Raj.

“The way the girls have played, Indian and other teams have put up good standard of cricket in World Cup and it has given impetus to women cricket globally, it has given us more positive feedback.” -PTI

