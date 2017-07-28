Please set up your API key!

India Post

A beginning of good time for Women’s cricket: Mithali Raj

July 28
09:15 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Indian skipper Mithali Raj won millions of hearts with her team’s performance at the ICC World Cup. Overwhelmed with a warm welcome, the captain of the Women’s Cricket team said that it is just a beginning of a good time for women’s cricket.

“It’s overwhelming to see such kind of reception, it’s first of kind for all of us, I faced kind of similar one in 2005, then we were not under BCCI,” Mithali said. “I was wondering had we been under BCCI what kind of reaction we would get, girls would have enjoyed being received like that, it is just a beginning of good time for Women’s Cricket,” she added.

Raj and the rest of the team took India to the finals, receiving a memorable reception by their fans at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

“They always deserved it, now because of broadcasting and televising of the game it is more, coming under BCCI has made a difference. I always believed if more matches are televised we can attract more people,” said Raj.

“The way the girls have played, Indian and other teams have put up good standard of cricket in World Cup and it has given impetus to women cricket globally, it has given us more positive feedback.” -PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
Chicago RealEstate Exhibition

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  • India to be the biggest market for IT services Washington: According to a leading IT expert, India will soon be emerging as one of the biggest market, not only for IT services, but also for hardware products. Keshav Murugesh,...
  • Duo arrested with drugs Maharajganj: Two people have been arrested for carrying drugs worth Rs. 50 lakhs. The duo were caught along the Indo-Nepal border. A joint team of the local police and SSB...
  • India invites the new Mongolian President New Delhi: The new President of Mongolia, Khaltmaa Battulga, has been invited by India for a visit, just a few days after he won the Presidential Elections. Known to be...
  • No Hockey India League for next year An official statement has been made by Hockey India that it will be giving the Hockey India League a break in 2018 and will be back in 2019. The decision...
  • A beginning of good time for Women’s cricket: Mithali Raj Indian skipper Mithali Raj won millions of hearts with her team’s performance at the ICC World Cup. Overwhelmed with a warm welcome, the captain of the Women’s Cricket team said...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.