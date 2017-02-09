A R Rahman interested in artistic collaboration with Canada

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman says he is looking forward to collaborate with artists from Canada.

The 50-year-old music maestro took to Facebook to share a photograph of himself with Toronto Mayor John Tory and thanked him for his invitation to set up a base in Canada.

“Thank you for your kind invitation to set up a base in Canada, Mr Mayor. I’m indeed very touched and moved by your gesture. I’m well settled and happy in Tamil Nadu, India with my family, friends and the people there,” Rahman wrote.

The “Rockstar” composer also invited the Mayor to visit his music consevatory in India.

“Do visit our KM Music Conservatory when you come to India the next time. I will also look into interesting artistic collaborations between Canada and India,” he concluded. –PTI