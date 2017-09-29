A R Rahman to tour India to celebrate 25 years in music

MUMBAI: Music maestro A R Rahman is all set to embark on a multi-city tour to commemorate 25 years in music that began with his debut with Mani Ratnam’s 1992 film “Roja”.

The tour, A R Rahman ENCORE- The Concert, will travel to Hyderabad (November 26), Ahmedabad (December 3), Mumbai (December 17) and Delhi (December 23).

“It has been an incredible journey over these last 25 years. Sometimes when I ponder I get goose bumps because the Almighty has been kind in giving me happiness that has only multiplied year after year. I’ve been immensely blessed to have the love and support of my fans, friends and family.

“From husband to father to composer to mentor, I have embraced different roles but the music has always been constant. Music for me serves as the spiritual bond between the audience and myself. I am excited to be performing at home after such a long gap,” Rahman said in a statement.

The Oscar-winning composer is expected to be accompanied by talented musicians from across the country.

LIVE Viacom18, along with official ticketing partner BookMyShow have partnered to bring the tour in association with MTV.-PTI

