Aadhaar savings can fund 3 Ayushman schemes

NEW DELHI: Terming Aadhaar as a “game changer”, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said savings made through its implementation can fund three public welfare schemes of the magnitude of Ayushman Bharat – the ambitious healthcare program to provide free hospitalisation to millions of poor people.

He also attributed the successful implementation of Aadhaar to the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Congress-led UPA remained “half-hearted” towards it because of its own contradictions and indecision.

In a Facebook post titled ‘Benefits of the Aadhaar – where it stands today’, Jaitley said its use in the delivery of subsidies has helped saved Rs 90,000 crore in the last few years till March 2018 by eliminating several duplicate, non-existent and fake beneficiaries.

The Digital Dividend Report prepared by the World Bank estimates that India can save Rs 77,000 crore every year by the use of Aadhaar, he said.

Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana aims to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10.74 crore poor families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of empanelled healthcare providers.

Since its launch in September, nearly 7 lakh poor patients have been provided free hospital treatment.

Jaitley said the UPA, because of its contradictions and indecision, remained half-hearted about Aadhaar.

“Instead of taking credit for it, Congress lawyers challenged it in Court and appeared as the anti-technology, anti-Aadhaar faces. A decisive Prime Minister made it possible,” he said.

The total amount of subsidy transferred through Aadhaar now equals Rs 1,69,868 crore.

“With the elimination of middlemen the benefits go directly to the bank accounts. This is a unique technology implemented only in India. The monies saved through Aadhaar is money fruitfully employed for the poor elsewhere,” Jaitley said.

Two individuals deserve a special credit for Aadhaar, the minister said.

“Shri Nandan Nilekani, who started it and Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey, who subsequently provided it with the direction and expansion. He masterminded the Government strategy to repel the legal challenge,” Jaitley added. PTI

