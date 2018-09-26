Something went wrong with the connection!

Aadhaar: What needs to be linked, what does not

September 26
17:04 2018
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday brought out the list of services for which biometric ID Aadhaar needs to be mandatorily linked, and the ones for which it is not required.

SERVICES REQUIRING AADHAAR LINKING:
* It is mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar.
* Aadhaar is compulsory for filing Income Tax returns.
* Aadhaar must for availing facilities of welfare schemes and government subsidies.

SERVICES NOT REQUIRING AADHAAR LINKING:
* It is not mandatory to link bank account with Aadhaar.
* Telecom service providers cannot ask for linking mobile number with Aadhaar.
* CBSE, NEET, UGC cannot make Aadhaar mandatory.
* Aadhaar not compulsory for school admissions.
* No child can be denied benefits of any schemes on not being able to bring Aadhaar. PTI

