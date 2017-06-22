Aamir & son on Father’s Day

A few days before Father’s Day, superstar Aamir Khan shared an old photo of his son, Azad Rao Khan in the arms of Kiran Rao, and the picture is surely the best thing that you will see on social media today. Aamir Khan may be the ‘Haanikarak Baapu’ on screen, but this picture revealed the softer side of the superstar.

Azad Khan who turned five last year in December is one of the sweetest star kids in the Bollywood family. Much like other star kids, he manages to steal the limelight, whenever he is in the company of his glamorous superstar parents.

Azad Khan happens to be Aamir Khan’s first child with his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao. Both Aamir and Kiran have been relatively protective about Azad. While they do not tend to hide him completely from the lens of the shutterbugs neither are they overly enthusiastic about showing his face to the media. Much like his dad, the little munchkin surely knows how to pose and steal the show when all cameras are on him.

On the work front, Aamir Khan’s 2016 blockbuster, Dangal is still running successfully in China. The film has reached a milestone and has become the fifth highest grossing non-English film ever, as it has officially surpassed Rs 1930 crore.

On Father’s Day, Aamir retweeted the same picture along with photos of himself with daughter Ira Khan, and his elder son Junaid Khan. The photographs are all worth framing as they capture some great looking memories. In all of these clicks, we see Aamir Khan’s side as a caring father.

The picture of Aamir, Junaid and Azad working out together is one of the cutest pictures we have seen of Azad so far. The three of them caught in a single frame looking mischievous does make us chuckle.

Aamir Khan, unlike the other celebrity dads does not share his personal moments that often on social media. So seeing these pictures posted by the actor himself, it comes as a surprise.

