Please set up your API key!

India Post

Aamir & son on Father’s Day

Aamir & son on Father’s Day
June 22
09:13 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Aamir Khan shared a picture with his children Junaid Khan and Azad Khan.

A few days before Father’s Day, superstar Aamir Khan shared an old photo of his son, Azad Rao Khan in the arms of Kiran Rao, and the picture is surely the best thing that you will see on social media today. Aamir Khan may be the ‘Haanikarak Baapu’ on screen, but this picture revealed the softer side of the superstar.

Azad Khan who turned five last year in December is one of the sweetest star kids in the Bollywood family. Much like other star kids, he manages to steal the limelight, whenever he is in the company of his glamorous superstar parents.

Azad Khan happens to be Aamir Khan’s first child with his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao. Both Aamir and Kiran have been relatively protective about Azad. While they do not tend to hide him completely from the lens of the shutterbugs neither are they overly enthusiastic about showing his face to the media. Much like his dad, the little munchkin surely knows how to pose and steal the show when all cameras are on him.

On the work front, Aamir Khan’s 2016 blockbuster, Dangal is still running successfully in China. The film has reached a milestone and has become the fifth highest grossing non-English film ever, as it has officially surpassed Rs 1930 crore.

On Father’s Day, Aamir retweeted the same picture along with photos of himself with daughter Ira Khan, and his elder son Junaid Khan. The photographs are all worth framing as they capture some great looking memories. In all of these clicks, we see Aamir Khan’s side as a caring father.

The picture of Aamir, Junaid and Azad working out together is one of the cutest pictures we have seen of Azad so far. The three of them caught in a single frame looking mischievous does make us chuckle.

Aamir Khan, unlike the other celebrity dads does not share his personal moments that often on social media. So seeing these pictures posted by the actor himself, it comes as a surprise.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  • Shraddha Kapoor & Farhan Akhtar to pair up for a flick Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor were involved in a rumored affair, with various statements flying around in the industry about them getting married and Shakti Kapoor being upset due to...
  • Man uploads ‘Deadpool on FB Page, gets arrested Fresno, California: A 21 year old man was arrested in Central California for uploading the Marvel movie “Deadpool” on his Facebook page, long after it was released in 2016 on...
  • Higher prices squeezing both renters and would-be homeowners A diminished supply of available homes is swelling prices in large U.S. metro areas from New York to Miami to Los Angeles, squeezing out would-be buyers and pushing up rents...
  • Leh Land of Lamas amid picturesque Himalayas Embodiment of natural beauty, Leh, picturesquely nestled by Karakoram and Himalayan ranges, is the headquarters of Leh District in Jammu and Kashmir. Perfectly located...
  • Intel to invest Rs. 1100 crores in India Bangalore: One of the most known chip making corporations, Intel, has invested Rs. 1100 crores in India, with the aim to develop a new Research and Development Centre in the...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.