Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Aapka Colors brings investigative thriller Dev2

Aapka Colors brings investigative thriller Dev2
July 04
11:32 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

He thinks like a criminal, is at home around a crime scene and possesses an ironclad will to rid the city of nefarious wrongdoers; Detective Dev Burman returns for an explosive second season on Aapka Colors. Diversifying the programming line-up with varied genres of content– Dev2 follows the journey of Dev, an investigator with a past who is challenged with piecing together the biggest mystery: his own life!

Aashish Chowdhry reprises the titular role and is joined by an ensemble cast – Jigyasa Singh, Pooja Bannerjee, Amit Dolawat and Joyshree Arorain in pivotal roles. Produced by Peninsula Productions and IMRC Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Dev 2 will air every Monday to Thursday at 10:30 PM ET/7.30 PM PT only on Aapka Colors.

The popular investigative thriller is the perfect amalgamation of mystery, drama, action and emotion that will witness Dev battling con artists, sociopaths, psychopaths and revenge junkies. Dev, with his keen eye for detail will continue to solve mysteries in his own unique ways and analyse the most perplexed situations with ease.

Essaying the role of Dev, Aashish Chowdhry said, “My character has changed from season 1. Earlier Dev was known for his quirks and wit but as people have seen, he was deceived by his closed ones and carries a lot of baggage. Due to his past experiences, his behaviour has changed, and the audience will witness a whole new side of him this time.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top


  • Polls

    Will Trumps's trade war hit India hard?

    • Yes (60%, 3 Votes)
    • No (40%, 2 Votes)

    Total Voters: 5

    Loading ... Loading ...

  •  

  • E-paper

    Epaper

  •  

  • POPULAR CATEGORIES

  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options

  • Like us on Facebook !

    Facebook



  • Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Aapka Colors brings investigative thriller Dev2 He thinks like a criminal, is at home around a crime scene and possesses an ironclad will to rid the city of nefarious wrongdoers; Detective Dev Burman returns for an...
  • Indian Classical music goes digital NEW DELHI: HCL, a leading global conglomerate, has launched HCL Music, the world’s first free music app dedicated to Indian classical music. Launched on the occasion of World Music Day,...
  • Delhi Town Hall to run as heritage hotel/museum NEW DELHI: Lying in neglect for years, Delhi’s historic Town Hall is all set to regain its glory, as the area’s civic body has cleared a proposal to lease out...
  • ‘Kaun Hai’ is a bone chilling horror series Special Feature Fear will have a new address as Aapka Colors adds a new hue to its entertainment bouquet, a bone chilling horror series titled, Kaun Hai? The show will...
  • Sydney Smith wins UK award for illustration LONDON: Sydney Smith, the illustrator of Joanne Schwartz’s picture book “Town Is By The Sea” has won this year’s Kate Greenaway Medal, the UK’s oldest award for illustration. “Town Is...
  • Young designers craft sustainable fashion NEW DELHI: Weaving environmental concerns and fashion into fabrics of sustainability, young designers are looking beyond profit margins to tailor a new sensibility with collections that reduce the carbon footprint...
  • Nature comes to life on textile in art show NEW DELHI: The infinite character of Mother Nature was brought to life on textile by two city-based artists showcasing their works in a recent exhibition. “Ahirnis: An Exhibition of Landscapes...
  • 5 things to know before Keratin hair treatment Who amongst us doesn’t want smooth, frizz-free hair? Whilst some of us can get such results with styling creams and hot tools, there are a few who need something stronger....
  • Developers and consultants say revival may get delayed NEW DELHI: The RBI’s decision to hike key interest rates will not have much impact on housing sales, but could delay revival of the sluggish real estate sector, according to...
  • Mumbai most expensive city for expatriates MUMBAI: Mumbai is the most expensive city for expatriates in India, according to a global consulting firm’s Cost of Living Survey, with Hong Kong topping the list as the world’s...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.