Aapka Colors brings investigative thriller Dev2

He thinks like a criminal, is at home around a crime scene and possesses an ironclad will to rid the city of nefarious wrongdoers; Detective Dev Burman returns for an explosive second season on Aapka Colors. Diversifying the programming line-up with varied genres of content– Dev2 follows the journey of Dev, an investigator with a past who is challenged with piecing together the biggest mystery: his own life!

Aashish Chowdhry reprises the titular role and is joined by an ensemble cast – Jigyasa Singh, Pooja Bannerjee, Amit Dolawat and Joyshree Arorain in pivotal roles. Produced by Peninsula Productions and IMRC Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Dev 2 will air every Monday to Thursday at 10:30 PM ET/7.30 PM PT only on Aapka Colors.

The popular investigative thriller is the perfect amalgamation of mystery, drama, action and emotion that will witness Dev battling con artists, sociopaths, psychopaths and revenge junkies. Dev, with his keen eye for detail will continue to solve mysteries in his own unique ways and analyse the most perplexed situations with ease.

Essaying the role of Dev, Aashish Chowdhry said, “My character has changed from season 1. Earlier Dev was known for his quirks and wit but as people have seen, he was deceived by his closed ones and carries a lot of baggage. Due to his past experiences, his behaviour has changed, and the audience will witness a whole new side of him this time.”

Comments

comments