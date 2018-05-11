Abhay Deol backs CRY work for kids in India

MILPITAS, CA: CRY, Child Rights and You America Inc. (CRY America), a 501(c) (3), a non-profit that works towards ensuring underprivileged children get their basic rights, hosted their Annual Gala Dinner at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Milpitas on May 5. Celebrity guest Abhay Deol joined CRY America to support the cause & amplify the voices of underprivileged children.

Speakers for the evening included Indian actor Abhay Deol, Shefali Sunderlal, President of CRY America and Dr. Rolee Singh, Program Director, Project SSRF. The annual event witnessed high profile guests come together to support the cause of children. The evening raised $55,500 in pledge which will be directed toward funding several projects that ensure lasting change.

India, with about 444 million children has the world’s largest child population with every sixth child in the world referring to India as home. Although children constitute over a third of India’s population, their interests are not a top priority and their rights are violated every day. India has made tremendous economic strides in the last decade, but its children continue to battle the deprivation of their rights.

Over the last 10 years, crimes against children has increased 5 times over. Every day, around 150 children go missing in India – kidnapping and abduction is the largest crime against children in our country. Millions of children are forced into labor, mal-nourishment, abuse, exploitation and illiteracy.

Speaking at Pledge 2018, Shefali Sunderlal, president of CRY America said: “Investments in children are essential to a child’s and the communities well-being. Ensuring children get their due enables them to reach their full potential and realize their dreams”.

With the support of over 25,153 donors and 2,000 volunteers, CRY America has impacted the lives of 695,077 children living across 3,676 villages and slums through support to about 73 Projects in India and USA. We have immunized 211,726 children and made 4,660 Villages/slums made 100% child labor free. CRY America works with grass-root projects, communities and local authorities to ensure children have quality education, healthcare and are protected from causes which hinder their development.” She thanked all the volunteers, donors and media partners for their continued support.

Apart from raising awareness for this worthy cause, it was a memorable evening with dinner, cocktails, live auction, Bollywood entertainment, music and dancing.

Project SSRF, Dr. Rolee Singh spoke on the challenges faced by girl child and the measures taken by them to address the same.

She spoke on the issues of child trafficking, early marriage, education and many other children and women violations’ issues in India. India has more than 4.5 lakh girls under 15 years of age who are married with children. 42% of married women in India were married as children.

She not only assists and addresses the issues of victims by directly working on the ground but also by actively engaging with policy makers to advocate child friendly legislations and polices.

Transparency, accountability, respecting all project partners and democracy makes CRY stand out from other NGOs. Rolee appeals to every empathetic heart to come forward and join her efforts to bring changes in the lives of the vulnerable, prevent violence and promote equality.

Addressing the gathering, Bollywood actor Abhay Deol said, “In India, a child is sexually abused every 15 minutes, according to the latest government figures. Millions of children are forced into child labor due to poverty, lack of education due to high illiteracy rates and unemployment. More than one third of the world’s malnourished children live in India. In India 44% of children under the age of 5 are underweight, 3 out of 5 children are malnourished. 72% of infants and 52% of married women have anaemia.

“Only when children are given the right opportunities, do they realize their full potential, aim for their dreams and achieve them. Raising awareness and fund support to CRY is a step forward in ensuring that children get these opportunities and a chance at a healthy, successful life. Together, we have a powerful voice and the resources to help organizations like CRY ensure that children have the right to live, learn, grow and play. Support CRY America and make a difference in a child’s life and your own,” he urged.

CRY America is an organization that has stood the test of time and delivers support that brings lasting change and empowerment in the communities it serves, not just short-term fixes. CRY has made a choice to be a link between the millions of underprivileged children in India and Indians around the world that can provide resources and thousands of dedicated people and organizations at the grassroots level who are struggling to function for lack of them.

