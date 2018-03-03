Absent luck

Shahid Kapoor and wife tt often walk the red carpet hand-in-hand, especially at Bollywood award functions. So, when at a recent awards night, Shahid was spotted minus the missus, we couldn’t help asking why she hadn’t accompanied him. Shahid said, “Mira has always been lucky for me. Every time she has accompanied me, I have won an award! But this year, since I have not been nominated in any categories, I didn’t bring her along (laughs).”

Moving on from the personal to the professional front, Shahid has kicked off the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ in Tehri, Uttarakhand. Talking about his film, he shared, “It’s about the electricity shortage that our country faces, especially in small towns and villages. Sometimes, the bills are exorbitant and people are unable to pay them. I essay the role of a lawyer in the film.”

