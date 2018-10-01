Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

ACLU sues police force over immigration

ACLU sues police force over immigration
October 01
15:47 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CONCORD, N.H.: The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit against a New Hampshire city for allegedly detaining a Jordanian man on immigration violations after he helped authorities nab a suspect in another case.

In its lawsuit filed in Concord, the ACLU accuses several Exeter police officers of arresting 25-year-old Bashar Awawdeh in August on suspicion that he was an undocumented immigrant. It argues that authorities had no basis for arresting him and did not suspect he had committed any crime. It also argues that his immigration status alone does not constitute a crime.

Awawdeh, who is married to an American citizen, was handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and detained for 26 days in Dover, New Hampshire and then Plymouth, Massachusetts. He was released on bond but is fighting deportation after he overstayed a tourist visa. He is currently living in Webster, Massachusetts.

The ACLU case sheds light on an ongoing debate within police departments in New Hampshire over their role in assisting the federal government in curbing legal and illegal immigration. State and local police have worked alongside Customs and Border Protection agents in manning an increasing number of checkpoints, including one in which a judge in May suppressed evidence against a dozen people charged with drug possession during one stop. The ACLU has sued in that case.

“When local police departments detain individuals simply due to their alleged undocumented status, they create an environment where these individuals – including victims of domestic violence – are afraid to call for help and report crimes,” said Gilles Bissonnette, the ACLU-NH Legal Director and co-counsel on the case. “Local police departments need to be accessible to all members of the public, regardless of their legal status, to ensure public safety. This is what this lawsuit hopes to achieve.”

The ACLU said that Awawdeh would not be speaking with the media.

The ACLU contends that Awawdeh was jailed despite working as a translator for the department. In one case, the ACLU says that Awawdeh helped the police question a suspect in an assault case who was later arrested.

Exeter Police Chief William Shupe said the lawsuit was being reviewed by legal counsel and that attorneys “will respond to the lawsuit in due course.”

The ACLU wants the court to declare that Exeter’s actions violated Awawdeh’s the Fourth Amendment rights and award him compensation for false imprisonment. AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Advertisement

FOg Diwali Mela

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Yameen allow the new Maldives govt to function?

  • Yes (67%, 2 Votes)
  • No (33%, 1 Votes)

Total Voters: 3

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List


Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

Enter your email address:

other subscribing options

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • ACLU sues police force over immigration CONCORD, N.H.: The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit against a New Hampshire city for allegedly detaining a Jordanian man on immigration violations after he helped authorities nab...
  • Valencia in Morgan Hill will begin Phase 2 sales soon Special Feature Valencia in Morgan Hill by Dividend Homes has been selling fast, and it’s no surprise why with unique combination of location, design and price that come together so...
  • Fall harvest at Wallis Ranch in Dublin Saturday Sept 29 Special Feature DUBLIN, CA: You’re invited to a day of apple-filled fun and festivities at the Wallis Ranch Fall Harvest in Dublin! Come out Saturday September 29 from 11:00 am...
  • Hyderabad sees 26% rise in housing prices NEW DELHI: Housing prices in Hyderabad rose have increased by 26 per cent since 2013 despite weak investor sentiments and agitation for Telangana, according to property consultant ANAROCK. “Hyderabad, a...
  • States have to conform to central law: Puri NEW DELHI: In the wake of West Bengal notifying its own real estate act, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has made it clear that there is no ambiguity when it...
  • Godrej partners Shipra Group for luxury project NEW DELHI: Realty firm Godrej Properties has said it will develop a new luxury housing project in Noida in partnership with Shipra Group. This is Godrej Properties’ fourth project in...
  • Motilal Oswal raises 575 cr for realty fund NEW DELHI: Motilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE) has said it has raised Rs 575 crore for its fourth realty fund and the amount will be invested mainly in housing projects...
  • Acceptance of divine authority makes life easier Mahatma Gandhi There is an indefinable mysterious power that pervades everything. I feel it, though I do not see it. It is this unseen power which makes itself felt and...
  • How to speak our truth with kindness Peter Russell Deep down we are all of the same kind. We all want to feel at ease, to be treated with respect, to feel cared for and appreciated. None...
  • Chennai: Ancient temples and contemporary culture Long, beautiful beaches and ancient temples adorned with divine images of carved gods are the highlights among the best places to visit in Chennai. From old to contemporary and from...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.