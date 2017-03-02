Action in heels

Adah Sharma, who will soon be seen in action thriller ‘Commando 2: The Black Money Trail’, enjoyed doing action scenes wearing high heels in the movie.

Her role is that of an encounter specialist. The actress, who strongly believes in gender equality, feels a heroine should perform an action sequence as authentically as a man.

“I don’t discriminate between men and women. My parents brought me up teaching me everyone is equal. A kick or a punch should look as authentic whether it is coming from a man or woman. In the film, I have done action sequences wearing high heels… That was fun,” Adah says.

She plays a Hyderabad-based girl who is outspoken and beats up bad boys.