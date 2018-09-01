Something went wrong with the connection!

Activist’s letter spoke of “Rajiv Gandhi-like” event

September 01
13:11 2018
Maharashtra police additional director general (law and order) Parambir Singh

MUMBAI: Maharashtra police has said there was “conclusive proof” to link the arrested activists to Maoists, adding a letter exchanged by an arrested activist spoke of planning a “Rajiv Gandhi-like” incident. An email letter, between Rona Wilson and a CPI-Maoist leader speaks of ending “Modi-raj” with a ‘Rajiv Gandhi-type incident’, Maharashtra police additional director general (law and order) Parambir Singh told reporters here.

The letter also sought money for procuring grenade launchers, he said. Police has seized “thousands of letters” exchanged between the overground and the underground of Maoists, the police officer said. Some of the letters exchanged between the arrested activists spoke of planning “some big action” which would attract attention, Singh said. PTI

