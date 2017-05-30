Adam Sandler creating Oscar buzz at Cannes

After a bit of a drop in his career, with movies like Sandy Wexler, Adam Sandler is back in news, but for all the right reasons. His performance in his latest movie ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ was highly praised at the Cannes Film Festival and people have been adding his name into the Oscar conversation as well.

Premiered on Sunday in France, Noah Baumbach’s family comedy received euphoric reviews and a 4 minute standing ovation as well. The movie is known to be an important one for Sandler as his own father had expired due to cancer in 2003.

According to Pete Hammond, from Deadline, Adam Sandler was “A standout among other standouts”. “A sentence I thought I might never write: Is Adam Sandler a contender for best actor in Cannes?” he added.

“With no stick to fall back on, Sandler is forced to act, and it’s a glorious thing to watch,” said Variety’s Pete Debruge.

“If Noah has an idea, I’m in,” the funnyman said. “I love making the movies I get to make,” he continued. –News Source

