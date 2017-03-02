Adorable pair at Oscars

Dev Patel’s joyous look at cast mate sets Twitter aflutter

LOS ANGELES: Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel, who lost the best supporting actor Academy Award to “Moonlight” star Mahershala Ali, made the 89th Oscar Academy Awards ceremony a family affair as he arrived with mother Anita Patel.

The 26-year-old star bagged his first Oscar nomination for his role in Garth Davis “Lion.”

Clad in a white Tuxedo, the 26-year-old star was looking every bit a charming gentleman. Patel’s mother complimented him well in a black sari with minimal make-up.

Directed by Garth Davis, the true-life inspired movie is based on Saroo Brierley, an Australian-Indian, who tries to find his lost family in India through the help of Google map. “It’s mind-blowing. It’s amazing I’m with my mother and this is very very beautiful and special moment. I’m still trying to absorb it,” Patel said on red carpet.

The actor thanked child star Sunny Pawar, who played young Saroo in the movie, saying “He’s a really beautiful little soul and I’m grateful to him.”

Sunny attended the Hollywood’s biggest gala night in a black tuxedo and completed his look with green and yellow sneakers. The eight-year-old kid was accompanied by his father and was seen mingling around with a lot of A-list celebrities and even clicked pictures with best actor nominee Andrew Garfield.

Priyanka Bose, who essayed the role of Saroo’s mother, also stunned in an embellished, multi-color Vivienne Westwood gown.

Priyanka Chopra was perfect at the as well as Oscars after-party, which she attended with Deepika Padukone. Priyanka was seen walking the red carpet, talking Baywatch — her upcoming Hollywood break, schmoozing with co-star Dwayne Johnson and giving quotable quotes.

Priyanka did not present an award this time but she was still India’s shining beacon at the Awards. Frieda Pinto was also present at the after party in Los Angeles, looking smashing.

Endearing relationship

UK’s Daily Mail called Dev Patel the most talked about actor during this year’s awards season.

“From his humble attitude to bringing his mum as his date to the Oscars, Dev Patel has melted the hearts of many, no more so for his endearing relationship with his young Lion co-star Sunny Panwar that evolved to new heights on Oscar night,” it said.

The 26-year-old BAFTA winner set hearts a flutter on Twitter as he looked adoringly at his eight-year-old cast mate, while he recreated the Lion King’s famous birth scene with host Jimmy Kimmel at the Academy Awards.

While many focused on the young film star during the side-tickling moment, it was the Rayners Lane native’s joy filled facial expression that set the micro-blogging alight, with many calling the pair’s sweet friendship ‘goals’.

Becoming a solidified heartthrob this awards season, users quickly jumped on the band wagon and started to comment that they hope to find someone in their lives like the Oscar nominee.

One user wrote: ‘Want someone to look at me the way Dev Patel looks at Sunny Pawar’.

While another chimed in with the same sentiment: ‘Find someone who looks at you the way Dev Patel looks at Sunny Pawar #Oscars’

‘Dev and Sunny. Friendship goal,’ another shared. ‘Dev Patel’s reaction to Sunny actually brings tears to my eyes’.

Finally, someone tweeted: ‘Dev Patel’s reaction to Sunny Pawar, I have never seen anything so pure’.

Before the heart melting moment, the two had people talking online about their cherished friendship as Dev adjusted his pal’s jacket on the coveted carpet.

Proving too much for the Twittersphere, one posted: ‘Dev Patel is an actual angel in human form, the pictures of him with Sunny Pawar make my heart hurt they’re so adorable.

Before the heart melting moment, the two had people talking online about their cherished friendship

Social media went into meltdown when Dev adjusted his pal’s tiny jacket on the coveted carpet

Harper’s Bazaar called them “Our favorite new duo. Panwar, however, might’ve one-upped his costar in cuteness when he recreated the opening scene of Lion King with Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars.”

At the After Party

Both Priyanka and Deepika nailed the after party look on head in their bold black gowns. Decadently-dressed desi beauties, not too forget Frieda Pinto, made Bollywood proud.

While Deepika didn’t make it to the actual 89th Academy Awards ceremony, one could not miss her, in her embellished black-and-gold gown and statement eyebrows and a strong wavy hair game, at the post-award bash, also known as the Vanity Fair Oscar after party.

Also wearing a black gown, Priyanka turned up in a shimmering figure-hugging Michael Kors number that was perfectly complemented by her slick hair and make-up. Although the Quantico star didn’t go all-out glam for the Vanity Fair party, sticking to sexy black, she glowed in all the right ways.

There is no such thing as too much glitter at the Oscars and Freida stood out in her aqua colored gown. Looking like a blue goddess, she was the definition of Hollywood glamour.-PTI & Agencies