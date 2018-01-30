MUMBAI, JANUARY 25, 2018: New G Wing, Aer Residences launched at Rustomjee Elements

~ Special subvention scheme at launch, 5% at time of booking, balance when OC is received

~ Exclusive 3BHK apartments with garden view sun decks at Rs. 10.98 crore (taxes and possession charges extra)

~ MahaRERA registration no: Elements Wing-C: P51800005738, Elements Wing-G: P51800001382.

Rustomjee Elements, an ultra-luxurious project by Rustomjee, just off Juhu Circle, has been the residential project of choice for some of the who’s who of Mumbai’s celebrity and social circuit.

Rustomjee is now proud to announce the launch of its limited edition 3-bed homes christened ‘Aer Residences’. Privy to all the superbly executed amenities that define Rustomjee Elements, Aer Residences will offer garden-view homes, with the additional feature of sun decks that will face the lush green views. While it is difficult to put a price on luxury, Aer Residences are available at Rs. 10.98 crore (taxes and possession charges additional). At the launch, Rustomjee is presenting a subvention scheme wherein discerning homeowners looking for a premiere lifestyle can purchase a home by paying only 5% at the time of booking and the balance amount once the OC is received. The project has already received OC for A, B, D, E & F.

Commenting on launch of Aer Residences, of Rustomjee Elements, Percy Chowdhry, Director, Rustomjee Group, said, “At Rustomjee, we have a commitment to create the best homes and projects which provide an elevated lifestyle to our residents.

Rustomjee Elements is one of the jewels in our crown which has been especially conceived for those who seek to live close to Juhu, one of the most celebrated addresses in Mumbai. But we are not offering just houses, we are presenting homes with amenities that make life interesting, in fact, many of these like the Reading lounge, Central green plaza, Meeting area lounge, Senior’s pavilion, Tree house, Reflexology path, Multi-games court etc. have already been delivered. The Aer Residences are planned and executed in such a way as to create a synergy between urban dwelling and a holistic lifestyle, with a touch of class.” About Rustomjee Elements:

The project that is spread over 3 acres is a bespoke development planned especially for those who appreciate the finer things in life and are looking for a home that not only matches their exalted status but also provides for an elevated, exclusive lifestyle. Rustomjee Elements comprises of apartments that are available in 3, 4, and 5 bed variants. Its impeccable luxurious amenities include a landscaped podium garden, sky lounge, business centre, infinity pool, preview theatre, spa, concierge, fully-equipped gymnasium, multi- purpose court and a library. The homes have also been designed to provide the residents with something quite priceless, ‘My Space’, an opportunity and the space to explore their talents and pursue the hobbies and interests that had been waylaid on the path of success.

About Rustomjee:

Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 12.5 million square feet of completed projects; 15 million square feet of ongoing development and another 30 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across prime locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education spread across BKC Annex, Khar, Upper Juhu, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.

Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces and learning rooms and thereby, encouraging families to spend quality time with each other.

To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us http://www.rustomjee.com

