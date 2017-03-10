After scathing report, Govt lists steps taken post Pathankot

NEW DELHI: The government today said armed forces have been directed to step up security in military installations as per recommendations of a high-level committee formed after the terror attack on Pathankot airbase last year.

Minister of State for Defense Subhash Bhamre stated this in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, a day after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defense in a report slammed the government for not taking any concrete measures to beef up security in frontline military bases.

The Minister said broad guidelines for enhancing security in defense installations has been issued to Service headquarters besides reviewing the response mechanism to any attacks.

The Parliamentary panel had yesterday said the scenario is as “vulnerable” as has been “exposed” during the Uri and Pathankot terror attacks.

After the Pathankot attack, the government had set up a military committee headed by ex-Army vice-chief Lt-Gen Philip Campose to review existing security infrastructure and suggest measures to strengthen security at defense installations

The Campose Committee had submitted its report to Defense Ministry last May and the Parliamentary panel said no concrete measures appeared to have been taken even after the committee submitted its recommendation to the Defense Ministry.

Bhamre said the defense personnel have been sensitized on the prevailing security situation and necessity of maintaining high level of alertness.

“The response mechanism have been reviewed and streamlined. Measures like strengthening security fences, improvement in security lighting, installation of intrusion alarm system with sensors and surveillance are other steps taken to counter such attacks,” he said.

The Minister added that, further, intelligence infrastructure has been strengthened and re-organized for real time collation and sharing of intelligence.–PTI