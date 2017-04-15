Please set up your API key!

India Post

After UP CM, Raj Guv opposes holidays on birth anniversaries

April 15
07:17 2017
JAIPUR: Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has said that there should be no holidays on birth anniversaries of great personalities instead students should be taught about them on these days.

Speaking at a state level function at Mundwa village near here on the 126th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar yesterday, he said the holidays on birth anniversaries of great personalities should be abolished and seminars should be held in schools and colleges to make students aware about their life journey.

The Governor said that no society can progress unless social harmony is strengthened and discrimination ends.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath echoed the same views yesterday as he paid tributes to the chief architect of Indian Constitution at a function in Lucknow.

“There should be no holidays in schools on birth anniversaries of great personalities. Instead special two hour program should be held to teach students about them”, Adityanath said.–PTI

