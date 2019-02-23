Ahmed Patel slams Modi government over Pulwama attack

AHMEDABAD: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel Friday attacked the Narendra Modi government over the Pulwama terror strike and said BJP leaders are only good at delivering speeches.

Without taking names, he said people who have not made any sacrifice for the country are asking the Congress what it had done in 60 years of its rule.

“Our soldiers were martyred (in Pulwama). There was an intelligence failure. I don’t want to criticise anyone. But, whenever we say the truth or point at their mistake, we are dubbed as anti-nationals,” he said, speaking at a function here.

“I want to tell them that you (BJP) don’t have the sole rights of nationalism. You have never made any sacrifices like Congress leaders did in the past,” Patel said.

He was here to inaugurate an exhibition on the subject “Congress’ contribution in 60 years”.

“I laugh and also get angry when someone asks what the Congress did in 60 years. If they (BJP) can’t see what we have done, it is not our fault. They should be ashamed of in asking what we have done in 60 years,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.

“Present government is the weakest ever. They (BJP) used to tell us (UPA govt) to talk tough with Pakistan…You are only good at delivering speeches.

“But, that will not make India strong. We all countrymen should remain united to teach a lesson to Pakistan (for the Pulwama attack),” Patel said. PTI

