Ahmedabad hotels stop bookings with MakeMyTrip

NEW DELHI: Online travel firm MakeMyTrip has said it continues to offer hotels in Ahmedabad and is in talks with some of its hotel partners who have stopped taking bookings from its platforms.

Around 270 hoteliers in Ahmedabad have stopped accepting bookings from MakeMyTrip and Goibibo travel portals, alleging heavy commission and indiscriminate discounts offered by them.

According to Hotels and Restaurants Association (HRA) – Gujarat spokesperson Abhijeet Deshmukh, hotels in other cities in the state may also follow suit in the coming days.

Commenting on the development, MakeMyTrip Co-founder and CEO Rajesh Magow said: “While we are engaged with few of our partners to resolve the matter amicably, we continue to have hundreds of hotels in Ahmedabad live on our platforms, thereby giving our customers a lot of choice to pick from.”

The company is honoring all bookings on its platform in Ahmedabad, making sure there is no hassle for any customer who books on MakeMyTrip and Goibibo, he added.

The company also strongly denied reports of booking cancellations on its travel platforms MakeMyTrip and Goibibo, saying it is business as usual. There is misinformation being spread in social media about hotel bookings on MakeMyTrip and Goibibo not being honored, Magow said.

“We continue to operate our business as usual, with approximately one lakh room nights booked just the previous day on our platforms. We have about 55,000 domestic hotels and 500,000 international hotels as our partners…,” he added. PTI

