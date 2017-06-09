Ahmedabad Topper becomes a Jain Monk

Varshil Shah, one of the class 12th toppers from Ahmedabad, scored a 99.9% in his examinations, winning the entry ticket to some of the best colleges in the country. However, the 17 year old boy chose a different path for himself by becoming a Jain monk.

He attended a religious ceremony on 8th June, 2017, known as Diksha, to become follow this path. There were no blatant celebrations as the family has raised him and his older sister in a simple manner.

His uncle quoted the teenager saying, “The result is as per expectations, but to attain and maintain peace, I think renouncing the world is the only way.”

The parents raised their two children with utter modesty, following the Jain principle of Jivdaya and avoiding basic necessities of today like electricity, refrigerator and television. –News Source

