Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

AIA holds flag hoisting ceremony

AIA holds flag hoisting ceremony
August 23
11:03 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AIA Flag hoisting at Daley Plaza in Chicago

Surendra Ullal
CHICAGO: The Association of Indians in America (AIA) organized a flag hoisting ceremony at Daley Plaza on August 13. It was attended by a good number of Indian Americans, AIA officials and Indian Consul D.B.Bhati.
The program started at 11.55 am with flag hoisting done by Consul
D B Bhati and all the AIA members present at that time. Children in Indian attires from different age groups gathered around. This was followed by Indian National Anthem and slogans of Bharat Matajee Ki Jai &
Vandemataram.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Papas joined the AIA group. Welcoming all, AIA President Santosh Pandey felicitated Consul Bhati with a flower bouquet
Hina Trivedi was the Emcee for the event and she spoke about AIA and its different activities. She then invited Maria Papas to address the gathering. Papas spoke about Indian history, achievements and was very happy to be part of this function. She was also felicitated with a flower bouquet.

Santosh Pandey introduced the AIA Executive team and talked about Indian Americans contribution in USA. Thakar Basati, a Sikh community activist, talked about AIA achievements and AIA activities.

A group of artists with Santosh Pandey, Thakar Basati, Consul DB Bhati and Maria Papas

Shagun Pandey sang the American National Anthem followed by Indian National Anthem sung by all. The cultural program started with a thrilling dance from classical to Bollywood with Independence Day theme performed by young kids in beautiful matching attire. It was followed by three classic South Indian songs by younger kids. All the kids from five different teams were invited on the stage to dance on Rang De Basanti song which was cheered by the entire crowd.
Hina Trivedi gave Vote of Thanks. There where close to 200 people present with Channel 5 also covering the event.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
 Breaking News
  • FOG Extravaganza climaxed by biggest India-Day Parade Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service California’s Fremont City, also dubbed as Little India, was alive with dancing, singing and flag waving as the community held its annual weeklong FOG...
  • Governor’s presence lights up I-Day Celebrations & Parade Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Fourth India Day Parade & Celebration on the occasion of India’s 72nd Independence Day organized by Indian Community Outreach (ICO) in Naperville on  Sunday August 12...
  • Consulate celebrates India-Day with great enthusiasm   Himani Sanagaram   CHICAGO: Indian Consulate in Chicago celebrated the 72nd Independence Day of India on August 15 with great enthusiasm. The Flag hoisting ceremony in the morning was...
  • I-Day celebrated at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial India Post News Service DALLAS, TX: More than 700 people consisting of many children, visiting parents and NRIs from all walks of life gathered to celebrate India’s Independence Day on...
  • AIA holds flag hoisting ceremony Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Association of Indians in America (AIA) organized a flag hoisting ceremony at Daley Plaza on August 13. It was attended by a good number of Indian...
  • Aastha Charities tops in Community service India Post News Service DALLAS, TX: Surti Leuva Patidar Samaj (SLPS) Aastha Charities started as an idea among a group of women on a road to Austin, TX two years...
  • Chicago Indian community rallies behind CG Neeta Bhushan India Post News Service CHICAGO: In a joint statement, a group of prominent community leaders led by Iftekhar Shareef, Keerthi Kumar, Sanhita Agnihotri President of Federation of Indian Associations, Chicago,...
  • Gurpurnima celebrated with Kundi Gayatri Yagya Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Global Gayatri Pariwar’s Gayatri Shaktipeeth celebrated Gurupurnima last month at Lake Opeka (corner of Lee &Touhy) Desplaines with 108 Kundi Gayatri Maha Yagya. The start was with...
  • European scholar champions Hindu perspectives Sunthar Visuvalingam CHICAGO: Among the handful of white Europeans speaking at the World Hindu Congress 2018 to be held here from September 7 to 9 is independent Belgian scholar Koenraad...
  • ‘Plush Pillow’ wins as the best business idea India Post News Service CHICAGO: Lyons Township High School students in La Grange presented product ideas to a panel of area businessmen and women and entrepreneurs in a project modeled...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.