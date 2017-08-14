Aiming for all-electric cars in India by 2030: Goyal

New Delhi: The Union Power Minister, Piyush Goyal, recently declared that the world is moving towards electric vehicles and the government is working on a road map to ensure all-electric car fleet in the country.

“Only electric car by 2030…existing cars may take a little longer to replace. But the government is working on a framework to see what we can do on promoting electric vehicle. Niti Aayog is currently tasked with preparing futuristic vision for electric vehicles,” Goyal stated.

While talking about hybrid vehicles, he said, “It reduced fuel consumption a little bit but the future is all electric cars. I had also recommended to the finance minister that it is not advisable for an intermediate technology which reduces the fuel consumption by a little bit but otherwise that is not the future, the future is all electric cars.”

“It is a campaign being run by those companies who don’t have electric vehicles. These companies have come to me also to convince not to oppose hybrid cars. The world is moving towards electric vehicles and the country would promote electric vehicles.” -PTI

Comments

comments